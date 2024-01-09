AFCON 2023: Every coach is under pressure ahead of tournament, says Ghana's Chris Hughton

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is unfazed by the pressure ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON). He believes every coach entering the tournament faces similar pressure, which comes with the job.

Hughton made this statement following his team's goalless draw against the Brave Warriors of Namibia in a pre-AFCON friendly at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The Black Stars faced criticism for their poor and uninspiring performance during and after the game, with the fans expressing their disappointment through boos. Despite this, Hughton expressed confidence that Ghana will perform well in the tournament.

"I think with regards to pressure going to the tournament, every coach is under pressure to play at the tournament," said the former Premier League manager during the post-match conference.

"It comes with the job, I think with regards to being ready, you never know if we are ready you will know when the first game comes, I have been involved with teams and watched teams done well when it comes to first games at tournaments.

"All we can do is prepare the best way we can, but of course, it is never helpful when some players have to miss a period of training, that is never helpful, but we are not the only country in that position. And so we have to ensure that we are ready for the first game of the tournament," he added.

Ghana, aiming to end their 42-year AFCON title drought, is set to depart for the tournament on Wednesday, January 10.

Black Stars will open their campaign against Cape Verde on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, followed by matches against Egypt and Mozambique.