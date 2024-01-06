GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Ex-Ghana midfielder Anthony Annan emphasises telepathy as key factor for Black Stars success

Published on: 06 January 2024
Former Black Stars midfielder Anthony Annan has shared insights into what he believes could lead to optimal performance from the Black Stars in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As the Black Stars prepare for their AFCON campaign in Ivory Coast, Annan highlights the importance of team familiarity and consistent play among the squad members.

The ex-Ghana international, who played a pivotal role for the national team between 2007 and 2013, draws parallels with his era, emphasising that consistent play among the players would be crucial for success. Annan expressed the hope that the current squad would establish strong connections on the field, allowing them to navigate the challenges of the tournament.

"If they play consistently amongst themselves, it will be okay like during our time, so we are praying that they can identify each other because the task before them is big. They can contain it and show their worth like how we were able to do during our time," Annan stated as quoted by GErman-based Pipapipa Media

In the run-up to AFCON 2023, the Black Stars are gearing up to face Cape Verde, Mozambique, and Egypt in their quest for a fifth AFCON trophy.

While Ghana faces the tournament without influential midfielder Thomas Partey, who sustained an injury while playing for Arsenal, the team is determined to overcome historical challenges and secure victory in the continental competition.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
