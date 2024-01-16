AFCON 2023: Ex-Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu confident in Ghana's ability to beat Egypt

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu has voiced his confidence in Ghana's ability to secure a victory against Egypt in their upcoming clash at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Black Stars are set to face the Pharaohs on Thursday, January 18, in their second Group B game, with both teams eager to secure their first win in the tournament.

Despite Egypt's 2-2 draw against Mozambique in their opening match and Ghana's 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde, Badu believes the Black Stars have the potential to triumph over Egypt.

Speaking to Citi News, he acknowledged the difficulty of the encounter but expressed optimism about Ghana's chances with the right preparations.

"Playing against Egypt will be a very crucial game. They drew against Mozambique and will now want the points against Ghana. The Black Stars also need to win against Egypt, but I think it will be difficult. It is a crucial game on Thursday, but I am very optimistic that with the right start and preparations, we can sail through against them," said Agyemang Badu.

The former Black Stars midfielder emphasised the importance of proper selection by coach Chris Hughton for the match against Egypt.

As both teams seek a crucial victory to enhance their chances of advancing in the tournament, the upcoming clash promises to be a closely contested and highly anticipated encounter, set to kick off at 8 pm on Thursday.