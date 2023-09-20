AFCON 2023: Ex-Ghana midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu hopes for injury-free tournament for Black Stars

Former Black Stars midfielder Emmanuel Agyemang Badu is hoping Ghana competes in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) without injury issues.

The Black Stars clinched their spot in the upcoming tournament with a dominant 3-1 win against the Central African Republic at Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, September 7.

Ghana have a strong desire to end a 41-year AFCON trophy drought, and according to Badu, the crucial factor in achieving this extraordinary goal is the condition and health of the players.

"We are now building a team, and when you miss certain players at certain stages, it affects the cohesion. You will only rely on individual brilliance, as seen during the qualifiers, where we were not playing exceptionally well, but we were scoring thanks to individual brilliance," he told Radio Gold.

Notably, Ghana played the majority of the qualifiers with a number of injury issues, with Tariq Lamptey, Mohammed Salisu and Daniel Kofi Kyereh all spending long spells on the sidelines due to injuries.

Majeed Ashimeru, Gideon Mensah, Baba Rahman, Inaki Williams, Antoine Semenyo and Alidu Seidu have all had their share of injuries at a point in time highlighting a huge medical concern in the team as they prepare for the prestigious competition to be held in Ivory Coast next year.

He believed that with the abundant quality within the team and strong support, the Black Stars could make a significant impact in Ivory Coast during the upcoming AFCON tournament.