AFCON 2023: Ex-Ivory Coast international Arouna Koné warns against complacency

Former Ivory Coast international striker Arouna KonÃ©, who left an indelible mark on the pitch, has offered a stern piece of advice to the Elephants of La Cote D'Ivoire as they prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Set to host the tournament for the second time, the Elephants find themselves in Group A alongside Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, and Guinea-Bissau. Arouna KonÃ©, who netted nine goals in 39 appearances for Ivory Coast, has emphasised the dangers of underestimating any opponent.

The 40-year-old, who retired last year, urged caution against the historical tendency of the Elephants to fluctuate in performance based on the perceived strength of their adversaries.

“The flaws are not new,” KonÃ© remarked. “From our time until today, Elephants have always had two faces. We play according to the opponent. However, this is what plays a bad trick on us at a given moment in a competition. We too often tend to minimize so-called weak teams. When we meet them, we fall asleep a little. And often we are surprised. It’s especially this side that we need to work on."

KonÃ© stressed the importance of approaching all opponents with equal seriousness, advocating for humility and respect regardless of perceived strength. He emphasised the need for consistent focus and determination, cautioning against the pitfalls of underestimating supposedly weaker teams.

“We must attack all our opponents in the same way and with the same seriousness. When we come across an opponent who is not at our level, we must respect him. When we take the field, we must do everything we can to neutralize this team as quickly as possible. You should never show an opponent that you are superior before the confrontation. You have to be humble."

The tournament kicks off on Saturday, January 13 to Sunday, February 11, 2024,