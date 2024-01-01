AFCON 2023: Fatawu Issahaku opts out of Ghana  squad to secure permanent move at Leicester City

In a strategic move aimed at solidifying his position at Leicester City, rising Ghanaian talent Fatawu Issahaku chose to forego international duties with the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The winger, currently on loan from Sporting CP, is eager to fulfill a clause in his loan agreement, making his stay at Leicester City permanent.

Initially part of Chris Hughton's 55-man provisional squad, Issahaku did not make the final cut of 27 players announced on Monday. The 19-year-old's decision stems from a desire for increased playing time with Leicester City, where he has become a pivotal player in their pursuit of promotion to the Premier League.

Having made a significant impact with two goals and seven assists in 21 appearances during his loan spell, Issahaku values the opportunity to contribute further to Leicester City's success. The winger needs to participate in seven more games to meet the conditions necessary for his loan move to become permanent.

While acknowledging the importance of international duty, Issahaku is focused on securing his long-term future at Leicester, prioritising his role in the club's ambitions for promotion. Despite his absence, Ghana's flanks are expected to be well-covered by players such as Ernest Nuamah, Osman Bukari, and Jordan Ayew.

Issahaku's decision aligns with his ambition to establish himself in the Premier League and contribute significantly to Leicester City's journey.

With Ghana placed in Group B alongside Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique, the Black Stars will navigate the AFCON tournament without the dynamic winger but remain well-equipped for the challenges ahead.