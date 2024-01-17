AFCON 2023: Favourites Morocco open campaign with impressive win over Tanzania

Morocco, one of the favourites to win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, started their campaign with an impressive 3-0 victory over 10-man Tanzania in Group F.

The Atlas Lions dominated the game from start to finish, with Romain Saiss scoring the opening goal on the half-hour mark after Hakim Ziyech's free-kick was saved and fell back into danger.

Tanzania struggled to create clear chances and was reduced to 10 men when Novatus Miroshi was sent off for a second yellow card.

Morocco capitalised on their numerical advantage and scored a second goal through Azzedine Ounahi, who finished a nice passing move into the bottom left corner. Youssef En-Nesyri added a third goal late on, converting Achraf Hakimi's cross to seal the win.

Morocco ranked number one in Africa, were expected to perform well in this tournament after their historic run to the semifinals at the 2022 World Cup.

They played mostly on the counter-attack in Qatar, but against lower-ranked opponents like Tanzania, they were able to control the game and create plenty of chances. Goalkeeper Bono had a quiet game, only tested a few times by Tanzania's limited attacks.

Hakim Ziyech was instrumental in creating Morocco's first goal, his swerving free-kick causing problems for the Tanzanian defence.

He also had a curling shot parried away before halftime. Tanzania's Miroshi was given his marching orders midway through the second half, receiving a second yellow card for a late tackle on Ounahi. The Moroccan midfielder was involved in the build-up to his team's second goal, exchanging passes with his teammates before finding the net.

Overall, Morocco put in a strong performance, showcasing their attacking prowess and solid defence. They are firm favorites to progress from Group F and make a deep run in the tournament.