AFCON 2023: Five things we learnt from Ghana's 2-2 draw against Egypt 

Ghana bounced back from their opening defeat to Cape Verde in the Africa Cup of Nations, securing a valuable point against Egypt in their second group game. In a notable departure from previous performances under Chris Hughton, the Black Stars displayed several promising aspects in the match. Here are five key takeaways:

Mohammed Kudus' Star Impact:

West Ham star Mohammed Kudus emerged as the standout player for Ghana, making a significant impact with a brace on his AFCON debut. Returning from injury, Kudus earned the Man of the Match award and demonstrated his potential to be a crucial player for the team in the tournament.

Impressive First Half:

Breaking the first-half goal drought under Chris Hughton, the Black Stars showcased an impressive performance in the opening 45 minutes. Kudus' late strike, coupled with two other goal attempts, marked a positive shift, making the 2-2 draw against Egypt's best game as head coach.

Majeed, Kudus, and Salis Midfield Partnership:

The midfield trio of Majeed, Kudus, and Salis worked seamlessly for the Black Stars, providing balance and effective pressing against the Egyptian team. However, the synergy was disrupted when Ashimeru was substituted due to a potential injury.

Silly Mistakes and Loss of Concentration:

Individual errors and lapses in concentration once again cost Ghana points against Egypt. Inaki Williams' back pass led to Egypt's first goal, highlighting the need for improved defensive awareness. Osman Bukari's actions also contributed to Egypt's equalizer.

Richard Ofori's Brilliant Saves:

Despite limited game time at the club level, Ghana captain Richard Ofori delivered an impressive performance, making crucial saves to deny Egypt a victory, particularly in the dying minutes of the game. Ofori showcased his goalkeeping prowess and reinforced his claim as the Black Stars' number one choice.