AFCON 2023: Former Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest man George Boateng facing Ghana extinction

George Boateng's time with the Black Stars seems to have come to an end as the technical team of Ghana faces the sack following a disastrous Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The former Aston Villa and Middlesborough midfielder has been with the team as assistant coach since Otto Addo was named interim coach in 2022.

He continued his role with the team when Chris Hughton was also appointed as Black Stars coach in 2023.

However, under both coaches, the impact of the former Dutch international has not been felt as the Black Stars crashed out of two major competitions at the group stage.

The fate of the technical team will be decided when the team returns from Cote d'Ivoire.

This could be the 48-year-old's end with the national team as he blew his chances of becoming the head coach.

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup set to return in March, the Ghana Football Association held an emergency meeting in Abidjan to discuss the way forward for the Black Stars.