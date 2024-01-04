AFCON 2023: Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo urges Ghana to Start Strong

Former Black Stars coach Otto Addo has shared his insights emphasising the challenging nature of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) stating that anything can happen on the grand stage as Ivory Coast look set to host the 2023 edition.

Otto Addo, a 48-year-old former Ghanaian midfielder, stepped down from his role as the Black Stars coach following a disappointing performance in the 2022 World Cup.

Speaking on GTV, he expressed the difficulty that all nations would face in the AFCON, highlighting the absence of weak teams.

"Everything is possible just as I said; it is very important to take it step by step. Nowadays there are no weak teams; everybody can defend, which makes it very difficult for Ghana," said Otto Addo.

The coach stressed the importance of navigating the group stage successfully, aiming to finish as strongly as possible to secure favorable opponents in the subsequent rounds.

“I think if Ghana starts to win in the group stage, anything is possible. It’s like I said, step-by-step, and it is a young team that comes together. It is not easy to put all the things together at these championships (AFCON); anything can happen,” Otto Addo added.

Drawing on his coaching experience from the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Addo acknowledged the significant improvements in African teams, emphasizing the need for hard-earned victories in the modern era.

“There’s no weak team anymore. You have to earn your wins very hard. Once we get a good start, it makes the following games easier,” he concluded.

Ghana, placed in Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique, faces a challenging path in the AFCON, and Otto Addo's insights underscore the unpredictability and competitive nature of the tournament.