AFCON 2023: Former Black Stars defender Anthony Baffoe assesses Ghana's group

Former Black Stars defender, Anthony Baffoe, has shared his insights on Ghana's group in the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The tournament is set to kick off on January 13, with Ghana playing their first match on January 14 against Cape Verde. In addition to Cape Verde, the Black Stars will also lock horns with record-holders Egypt and Mozambique.

Baffoe, who earned 25 caps for the Black Stars during his playing career, acknowledged the complexities of the group, saying, "It's a very tricky group with Egypt, who are a strong team with a leader in Mohamed Salah. We have Cape Verde, who have proven to be an uncomfortable opponent for us to play. We also have Mozambique, making it two Portuguese-speaking countries in the group."

Despite the challenges presented by the group, Baffoe expressed confidence in Ghana's abilities to perform well in the tournament.

He emphasised the team's strengths and experience, saying, "I'm confident that we will emerge first or second in the group. In our last tournament in Cameroon, we didn't perform well, but generally, we are a tournament team. We still have experienced players like Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew, and Mohammed Kudus, who is the superstar in the team. We are stabilized with our goalkeeper, Lawrence Ati-Zigi. I have confidence in the team; it's not going to be easy, but I know Ghana will come out of this group. The gap between the teams is becoming closer, but we have to be on our toes to do well."

The AFCON is set to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2024.