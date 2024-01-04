AFCON 2023: Former Egypt goalkeeper Abdelfattah criticises coach Rui Vitoria's leadership ahead of tournament

Former Egypt goalkeeper Zaki Abdelfattah did not hold back in expressing his reservations about Rui Vitoria's leadership as the head coach of the Egyptian national team for the upcoming 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Vitoria, the Portuguese tactician who succeeded Ehab Galal, faces the daunting task of guiding the Pharaohs in their pursuit of an eighth AFCON trophy. However, Abdelfattah, a former goalkeeper coach, voiced his concerns about Vitoria's perceived lack of international experience, going as far as labeling him "incompetent."

In a candid interview with Al-Shams TV channel, he stated, “I said it before, Rui Vitoria is a good manager, but he has no experience at the international level, and he came to try something new at our expense,” Abdelfattah remarked during the exclusive interview.

The former goalkeeper coach questioned the wisdom of tying Vitoria to a four-year contract, asserting that the coach lacks the same vision as the football association. Abdelfattah emphasized that Vitoria's inexperience could be a risky approach, especially when making long-term plans for the national team.

“Vitoria is inexperienced. I don't think it's the right approach to make plans and tie someone like him to a four-year contract because he clearly doesn't have the same vision as the association,” Abdelfattah added, expressing doubt about the suitability of Vitoria for the role.

Egypt are preparing for AFCON 2023, being drawn in Group B alongside Ghana, Mozambique, and Cape Verde.