AFCON 2023: Former Ghana assistant coach satisfied with Black Stars squad for tournament

Former Ghana assistant coach Maxwell Konadu has expressed satisfaction with the Black Stars squad selected for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

The squad, which was announced by coach Chris Hughton on Monday, features a mix of experienced players and young talents.

However, some key players, including Thomas Partey and Tariq Lamptey, are missing due to injuries.

Additionally, regular left-back Baba Rahman and in-form winger Fatawu Issahaku declined to participate, citing commitments to their clubs.

Speaking on Kessben FM, Konadu shared his thoughts on the squad, saying, "It's not a bad squad. In my opinion, it's good when you have a well-balanced squad like this. Decisions are not made to satisfy any individual but to satisfy the entire Ghanaian population. I believe they made the best decision and I'm happy there are few local ones among them. The inclusion of these local players will go a long way to motivate players plying their trade in the local scene."

The 27-man squad will be looking to make a positive impact in Ivory Coast, with the goal of making a deep run in the tournament and potentially winning it.

However, recent results have not been encouraging, with the team facing Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the group stage. Their first match is against Cape Verde on January 14, 2024, a day after the opening ceremony.