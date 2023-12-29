AFCON 2023: Former Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila optimistic about Black Stars' prospects despite poor form

Former Ghana international Rashid Sumaila is optimistic about the Black Stars' chances at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) despite their recent poor form.

As Ghana prepare for the tournament in Ivory Coast next month, Sumaila believes the team can spring a surprise and urged Ghanaians to rally behind the national squad.

Ghana is placed in Group B of the 2023 AFCON, alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique. Sumaila, a former Red Star Belgrade and Kotoko defender, expressed confidence in the Black Stars' ability to exceed expectations at the tournament.

"They will pull a surprise in the AFCON. Let everyone support them," Sumaila stated during a conversation with Footballghana.com.

In a strategic shift, the Ghana Football Association cancelled the initial plan to camp in South Africa and opted for preparation in Kumasi. The Black Stars, with a rich history of AFCON success, will be seeking their fifth title, having last won in 1982. However, they have faced defeats in three finals since then.

The 2023 AFCON is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and run through to February 11, 2024, promising intense competition among Africa's top footballing nations.