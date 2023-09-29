AFCON 2023: Former Ghana international Yaw Preko confident Ghana can end trophy drought

Ex-Ghana international, Yaw Preko is optimistic Ghana can end their Africa Cup of Nations trophy drought by winning the next edition in Ivory Coast next year.

The last time Ghana won the championship was in 1982 but will have another chance to lift the trophy for the fifth time after coming close in the last decade.

“Everybody is happy to see Ghana at the AFCON but we are not just going to participate. We are all hoping to break that jinx this time. We are all hoping. It is worrying that that over 40 years we haven’t won it,” Preko told Kessben Sports.

“While you are preparing, other countries are also preparing. You have to prepare adequately and get some luck behind you. Who knows, you can take it,” the former Great Olympics gaffer added.

The 34th Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) will begin on January 13 and go through February 11 of 2024 In Ivory Coast.

The Group Stage draw is also scheduled for Abidjan on Thursday, October 12 2023.

By Suleman Asante Follow on X: @Quarmeasante