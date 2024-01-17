AFCON 2023: Gabonese referee appointed for Ghana vs Egypt match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the appointment of Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho as the centre official for the eagerly anticipated Group B encounter between Ghana and Egypt, scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 18 at the FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, CÃ´te d'Ivoire.
Both teams, boasting a combined 11 championship titles, have had less than ideal starts to their campaigns, with Egypt being held to a 2-2 stalemate by Mozambique and Ghana suffering a disappointing loss to Cape Verde.
Atcho, 32, previously oversaw Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifying match against the Central African Republic (CAR), which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.
He will be joined by fellow Gabonese official Boris Marlaise Ditsoga as Assistant I, Cameroonian Carine Atezambong Fomo as Assistant II, and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame from Gabon as Fourth Official.
Kickoff for the highly anticipated contest is slated for 8:00 pm local time.
Other officials for the game include:
Adou Hermann DesirÃ© N'goh - Reserve Assistant Referee - CÃ´te D'ivoire
Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud â€“ Match Commissioner
Maurice Ali Mohamed Ahmed - Referee Assessor
Somalie Khaled Lemkecher - General Coordinator
Abdul Faisal Chibsah - Technical Study Group
Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group
Ouganda Ahmad Mohamed Abdelmonem Makhlouf - Commercial Officer
Aliou Goloko - Media Officer
Rowelna Antoinette Williams - Media Officer
Okey Sylvanus Sylvanus Obi - Security Officer
Abdelhafid Fergani - Security Officer
Issa SY - Video Assistant Referee
Abongile Tom - Assistant VAR
Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control
Joshua Robert Knipp - Assistant General Coordinator
Youcef Koudri - Assistant General Coordinator