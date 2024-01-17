AFCON 2023: Gabonese referee appointed for Ghana vs Egypt match

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the appointment of Gabonese referee Pierre Ghislain Atcho as the centre official for the eagerly anticipated Group B encounter between Ghana and Egypt, scheduled to take place on Thursday, January 18 at the FÃ©lix HouphouÃ«t Boigny Stadium in Abidjan, CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

Both teams, boasting a combined 11 championship titles, have had less than ideal starts to their campaigns, with Egypt being held to a 2-2 stalemate by Mozambique and Ghana suffering a disappointing loss to Cape Verde.

Atcho, 32, previously oversaw Ghana's AFCON 2023 qualifying match against the Central African Republic (CAR), which ended in a 1-1 stalemate.

He will be joined by fellow Gabonese official Boris Marlaise Ditsoga as Assistant I, Cameroonian Carine Atezambong Fomo as Assistant II, and Tanguy Patrice Mebiame from Gabon as Fourth Official.

Kickoff for the highly anticipated contest is slated for 8:00 pm local time.

Other officials for the game include:

Adou Hermann DesirÃ© N'goh - Reserve Assistant Referee - CÃ´te D'ivoire

Ahmad Nazeer Hossen Bowud â€“ Match Commissioner

Maurice Ali Mohamed Ahmed - Referee Assessor

Somalie Khaled Lemkecher - General Coordinator

Abdul Faisal Chibsah - Technical Study Group

Watson Edgar Nigel Suubi - Technical Study Group

Ouganda Ahmad Mohamed Abdelmonem Makhlouf - Commercial Officer

Aliou Goloko - Media Officer

Rowelna Antoinette Williams - Media Officer

Okey Sylvanus Sylvanus Obi - Security Officer

Abdelhafid Fergani - Security Officer

Issa SY - Video Assistant Referee

Abongile Tom - Assistant VAR

Zakia Bartegi - Doping Control

Joshua Robert Knipp - Assistant General Coordinator

Youcef Koudri - Assistant General Coordinator