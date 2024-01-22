AFCON 2023: Ghana and Mozambique battle for survival in Group B

The fate of Group B in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) hangs precariously in the balance as Ghana prepare to lock horns with Mozambique in what promises to be a pulsating encounter at the Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara on Monday night.

With both teams desperate for a crucial victory to revitalize their faltering campaigns, fans can expect an electrifying showdown that will leave no stone unturned in the pursuit of glory.

Ghana, the Black Stars, enter this fixture reeling from a dismal start to their AFCON journey, languishing in third position in the group table following a 2-1 defeat to Cape Verde and a subsequent 2-2 draw with Egypt. A second successive group-stage exit looms large on the horizon, and Chris Hughton's men must conjure up a spirited display to avoid this ignominious fate.

Meanwhile, Mozambique, the Mambas, find themselves rooted to the foot of the table, with a single point in their maiden appearance in the competition since 2008. Chiquinho Conde's charges have shown glimpses of promise, narrowly falling short against Egypt and Cape Verde, but their inability to maintain clean sheets has proven costly. A win against Ghana would not only breathe new life into their campaign but also snap a 12-year streak without a triumph in the AFCON.

History favours neither side in this encounter, as Ghana are winless in their last six AFCON encounters. Moreover, Mozambique have never managed to keep a clean sheet in the competition, shipping 31 goals in 14 matches. However, the Mambas have demonstrated resilience and determination in their performances thus far, and Ghana cannot afford to underestimate their resolve.

With both teams facing a do-or-die scenario, expect a high-intensity clash that will test the mettle of each player. For Ghana, the talismanic presence of Mohammed Kudus, who scored a brace against Egypt, will be crucial in unlocking the Mozambican defence. Veteran forward Andre Ayew, who has 96 caps for the Black Stars, may also feature prominently in Chris Hughton's plans.

On the opposite side of the pitch, Mozambique will pin their hopes on the creativity and flair of playmaker Guima, who has impressed in patches throughout the tournament. The Mambas will also rely heavily on the experience of captain and goalkeeper Ernani, who has featured in several international tournaments.

As the curtain draws closer to the final act of Group B, this battle between Ghana and Mozambique assumes monumental significance. Both teams possess the talent, drive, and desire to emerge victorious, making this encounter a true toss-up. Will Ghana arrest their slide and claim a much-needed win, or will Mozambique finally break their AFCON duck? One thing is certain â€“ this match will deliver an unforgettable spectacle, leaving fans on the edge of their seats until the very end.