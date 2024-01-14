AFCON 2023: Ghana begins adventure against Cape Verde today

The Black Stars of Ghana will face Cape Verde in their opening game at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast on Sunday, January 14, 2023.

The West African powerhouse will be hoping to get off to a good start, having had a poor run of results in recent games.

Ghana's last AFCON appearance saw them exit at the group stage, something the Black Stars will want to avoid in Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, Ghana holds a good record against Cape Verde and will hope to continue their good run against the Blue Sharks.

The Black Stars defeated Cape Verde 2-0 in their last meeting at the Nations Cup in 2013.

Ghana has not won the Africa Cup of Nations since 1982 despite reaching the finals three times in the last three decades.

The Black Star will also face seven-time champions Egypt and Mozambique in Group B at the Houphet Boigny Stadium in Abidjan.