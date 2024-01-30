AFCON 2023: Ghana captain Andre Ayew apologises in emotional video

Ghana captain Andre Ayew has issued a heartfelt apology to the nation through an emotional video message posted on his Instagram account, addressing the team's underwhelming performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ayew expressed deep regret for the team's inability to progress beyond the group stage, acknowledging that they fell short of the nation's expectations.

In his candid message, Ayew took full responsibility as the team's captain, admitting that the players should have delivered better results.

He emphasised that the team's subpar showing was not due to a lack of effort or dedication but rather a series of unfortunate events that can occur in the unpredictable world of football.

Despite the setback, Ayew maintained optimism about the team's future, expressing confidence that they would bounce back stronger. He dispelled retirement rumours, reiterating his unwavering commitment to the national team.

"These past days have been very difficult for every Ghanaian, every Ghanaian football fan, and myself. I’d like to apologise for the results in the AFCON that we just exited. We know that we should have done better, that we should have got better results too."

"To the nation, as the captain of the squad, I take full responsibility for what happened on the pitch. For the playing body, we should have done better, we should have made sure that we bring results to our nation. In football, these are things that happen, these are things that make you stronger, and what doesn’t kill you makes you become a stronger person individually and collectively."

"We are Ghana, and everybody who knows me knows that I’m never going to give up, meaning we are never going to give up. We are going to rise and shine again. We are going to do that as a family," Ayew affirmed.

“To Ghanaians 🇬🇭” — Andre Ayew apologizes to fans after the shambolic performance at the #AFCON2023⤵️ pic.twitter.com/UMJZyVu7eI — Bortey 🇬🇭 (@joelbortey) January 30, 2024

Ayew made two appearances at the AFCON, equalling the tournament's appearance record.