AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton acknowledges high stakes in must-win clash against Mozambique

As Ghana prepares to face Mozambique in their final group game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), coach Chris Hughton underlines the significance of the upcoming match, acknowledging that the Black Stars are fully aware of what is at stake in their quest for a place in the round of 16.

Both teams are seeking their first win in the tournament, with Ghana having lost 2-1 to Cape Verde and settling for a 2-2 draw against Egypt. Hughton emphasises the need for thorough preparation for this crucial encounter.

"We are aware of the magnitude of this game. This is a game we have to win. All we can do is to prepare and make sure we put in a level of performance that allows us to win the game," said Hughton, highlighting the importance of securing a victory to advance in the competition.

With Cape Verde already winning the group and Egypt in the second position, both Ghana and Mozambique need a win in Monday's match to progress to the next round.

The Black Stars and the Mambas currently have a point each, making the upcoming clash a do-or-die situation for both teams.

The four-time champions are hoping to avoid their previous embarrassment which ensued in the last edition when they bowed out of the group stage having lost their final group game against Comoros.