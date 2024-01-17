AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton defends goalkeeper Richard Ofori after criticism

Ghana coach Chris Hughton has vigorously defended his goalkeeper, Richard Ofori, following criticism of his performance in the team's opening loss against Cape Verde.

Despite Ofori's limited appearances for his club Orlando Pirates, Hughton emphasised the critical saves he made during the match, which helped to keep Ghana in the game.

In response to questions about Ofori's perceived mistakes that led to both goals conceded by Ghana, Hughton pointed out that the goalkeeper had made two vital saves that were instrumental in keeping his team afloat.

Hughton expressed gratitude for Ofori's efforts, indicating that he is likely to remain the starter for the upcoming match against Egypt on Thursday.

“I think anybody watching the first game would have seen Richard Ofori making two very important saves for us. This is what we expect from any of our goalkeepers. We were grateful for his personal performance against Cape Verde," Hughton said.

The Black Stars are eager to bounce back from their disappointing start to the tournament and secure a victory against Egypt to revitalize their chances of advancing in the competition.

With Hughton standing by his goalkeeper, Ofori will have the opportunity to prove himself once again and help his team achieve success.