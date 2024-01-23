AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton facing sack after calamitous campaign

Ghana coach Chris Hughton is set to be relieved of his duties as the head of the technical team of the senior national team following a poor showing at the Africa Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars are on the brink of exit at the group stage of the competition for a second successive tournament after failing to win a single game at the competition in Cote d'Ivoire.

Ghana threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique in their final group game on Monday, as the Black Stars watched their qualification hopes disastrously crumble in the dying minutes.

Hughton, who was appointed head coach of the team in February 2023, is facing the sack for the horrendous performance in Abidjan.

He is expected to been shown the exit doors when the team returns to Ghana.

Under Chris Hughton, the Black Stars have struggled to win games, and with the World Cup qualifiers set to resume in March, the FA is looking at replacing the ex-Brighton gaffer.