AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton impressed by players' commitment

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton has revealed the impressive commitment levels demonstrated by the players in his latest squad selection in preparation for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2023 in Ivory Coast,

Hughton announced a provisional 55-man squad, set to be trimmed down to 27 players by January 3, showcasing the depth of talent available for the prestigious tournament.

The coach emphasised that, despite varying fitness levels, a majority of the players are enthusiastic about representing their nation on the international stage.

Speaking to UK-based TalkSport, Hughton highlighted the significance of player commitment in his selection process, noting that only a few individuals exhibited reluctance to represent the Black Stars.

"Forget about the AFCON, we’ve always known players that played at the national level that will be there whatever it takes; they are 50% injured but they are going to turn up at the national level, but there are other players that won’t," explained Hughton.

"There are other players who would perhaps see it differently so I think that this one is always going to be personal. I think this is minimalâ€¦these are individual cases, and I think the large majority are of players wanting to represent their country."

Notably, a few players in Hughton's selection, including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey and Daniel Kofi Kyereh, are still in the recovery phase, underscoring their dedication to the national team despite ongoing rehabilitation.

Ghana, placed in Group B, are set to face tough competition in the AFCON, clashing with record holders Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique. The tournament, commencing on January 13, promises an exciting showcase of African football talent as teams vie for the prestigious continental title.