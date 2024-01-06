GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Live Radio Live TV
UK
South Africa
India
Ghana
Nigeria
Kenya
Uganda
Zambia
Tanzania
Ethiopia
Bangladesh
Ghana's No. 1

Choose your bonus

Get bonus

AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton inspects pitch ahead of friendly against Namibia

Published on: 06 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton inspects pitch ahead of friendly against Namibia

Ghana coach Chris Hughton conducted a pitch inspection at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in preparation for Monday's pre-Africa Cup of Nations friendly against Namibia.

Concerns had arisen about the poor condition of the pitch, leading the team to choose the Dr Kwame Kyei Sports Complex for training.

Despite the decision to train elsewhere, authorities have been working diligently to improve the pitch's condition for the upcoming game.

Hughton, along with other technical team members, visited the stadium on Friday to assess the field and ensure it meets the required standards.

The friendly match against Namibia serves as a crucial preparation for both teams ahead of the AFCON tournament. Ghana, placed in Group B, is set to face Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique in the competition.

Following the friendly, the Black Stars will spend two additional days in Kumasi before heading to Ivory Coast for the AFCON tournament.

They are determined to deliver a strong performance in the competition, and the friendly against Namibia provides an opportunity to fine-tune their preparations.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.
This website uses cookies to ensure you get the best experience on our website.
Learn more