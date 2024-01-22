AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton likely to alter squad ahead of Mozambique make-or-break affair

In the wake of Ghana's challenging journey in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is contemplating significant alterations to his squad as they gear up for a make-or-break showdown against Mozambique.

Following Ghana's opening-game defeat to Cape Verde, Hughton made noteworthy changes to the lineup by bringing in Mohammed Kudus, Inaki Williams, and Abdul Salis Samed, replacing Ransford-Yeboah Kognisdorffer, Joseph Paintsil, and Baba Iddrisu. While these adjustments showed improvement in the subsequent match against Egypt, two critical errors led to disappointment as Egypt managed to equalise Ghana's two goals.

In preparation for the must-win encounter against Mozambique, which will ultimately decide Ghana's fate in the AFCON, Hughton is anticipated to make further tweaks to the lineup. One potential change sees Alidu Seidu stepping in to replace Denis Odoi, who provided the crucial assist for Ghana's second goal in the match against Egypt.

Concerns about a knock sustained by Ashimeru may prompt Hughton to exercise caution, with the possibility of introducing Asante Kotoko midfield dynamo Richmond Lamptey for his debut. However, reports indicate that Ashimeru has not been ruled out, contrary to earlier speculation.

Inaki Williams, who was named in the line-up against Egypt, may find himself on the bench, with Joseph Paintsil getting the nod to start from the right wing, replicating the setup from the initial game against Cape Verde.

These potential tactical adjustments underscore Hughton's commitment to securing victory for the Black Stars and avoiding a repeat of the disappointment experienced in the 2021 AFCON, where they succumbed to defeat in their final group game against Comoros.

The upcoming clash against Mozambique holds immense significance as Ghana aim to progress to the round of 16 and redeem themselves in the AFCON 2023 campaign.