AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton opens up on pressure of leading Black Stars

Ghana coach, Chris Hughton has admitted to feeling the pressure of leading the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Although the team came into the tournament with less expectations due to their recent form.

The former Brighton and Hove Albion manager disclosed that after the first and second games, fans are beginning to demand more from the team.

Ghana heads into their game against Mozambique on Monday in desperate need of a win.

"With the type of goals we have conceded, we feel we should have been in a better position. The players know what it will take to get a result. There are no easy games in this tournament," he said at the pre-match presser.

"I think there is always a pressure going into this tournament because we are the Black Stars. Potentially, going into the tournament at the beginning expectations were not high.

"I would like to think after the first game, there was always going to be pressure. We will use that as motivation and make sure will succeed in this tourney."