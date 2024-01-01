GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton rejects West Ham's plea for Mohammed Kudus to play against Brighton

Published on: 01 January 2024
Mohammed Kudus

West Ham's plea for Mohammed Kudus to be permitted to play against Brighton on Tuesday night has been rejected by Ghana's head coach, Chris Hughton, as reported by the X account West Ham Football.

The request was made to allow Kudus to participate in the January 2 match before joining the Black Stars squad in Kumasi to prepare for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The season ticket holder and host of Moore Than Just A Podcast, with over 47,000 followers, revealed on Sunday that Hughton has firmly turned down West Ham's plea. Consequently, the talented forward will not be available for David Moyes in the upcoming game.

West Ham Football explained the situation, stating, “Ghana head coach Chris Houghton has firmly rejected West Ham’s plea for Mohammed Kudus to join the AFCON training camp a few days later to be available for the Brighton game on Tuesday night."

The report continued, “The former Hammer & Spurs player and later Brighton manager doesn’t want to risk injury for his star player and is within his rights to turn down the Hammers request."

According to FIFA regulations, players should be released on New Year's Day to travel to training camps for AFCON, which starts on January 2. Kudus will not be available for selection due to Hughton's refusal.

Kudus, a crucial player for West Ham, has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season, the second-highest for the club. His absence may impact the team's current form, and he is expected to be away for at least a month, with AFCON commencing on January 13, 2024, and concluding on February 11.

Some West Ham fans are already expressing hope that Ghana gets knocked out early in the tournament so that their star player can make a swift return.

