AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Chris Hughton reveals final squad today

Black Stars coach Chris Hughton is set to unveil the final squad for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations today, January 1, 2024, at the Alisa Hotel in Accra.

Having initially revealed a 55-man provisional squad, Hughton will narrow it down to 27 players for the competition.

The media will witness the squad announcement, marking the commencement of preparations for the prestigious tournament.

Following the reveal, the selected players will convene in Kumasi for a ten-day training camp before embarking on their journey to Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Adding to the pre-tournament buildup, a friendly match against Namibia is confirmed for January 8, 2024, in Kumasi.

This match aims to fine-tune the team's strategies before the AFCON kick-off.

Ghana, a four-time African champion, enters the competition with a 40-year quest for the AFCON title.

Drawn in Group B, the Black Stars will face stiff competition from seven-time champions Egypt, along with Cape Verde and Mozambique.

The anticipation builds as Ghana aspires to make a mark in the tournament and bring home the coveted AFCON trophy.