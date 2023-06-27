AFCON 2023: Ghana coach Ibrahim Tanko makes three alterations as he names squad to face Morocco

Ghana U23 head coach Ibrahim Tanko makes three changes as he names his starting lineup to face hosts Morocco in the Africa Cup of Nations second group game on Tuesday.

The Black Meteors are taking on their Moroccan counterparts at the Stade Prince Moulay-Abdellah in Rabat.

Ghana grabbed their first three points of the campaign when they beat Congo 3-2 at the same venue last Sunday while Morocco saw off Guinea in their first game.

Two-goal hero and man of the match, Emmanuel Yeboah gets the nod to start ahead of captain Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, who has been relegated to the bench.

Salim Adams and Hafiz Ibrahim were second-half substitutes against Congo, but the two players earn starting places as they replace Sylvester Simba and Emmanuel Essiam, respectively.

Asante Kotoko shot stopper will lead the team as captain in Tuesday's match, maintaining his position, Terry Yegbe, David Oppong Afranie, and Aaron Essel remain in defence.

Dominic Nsobila, Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, and Ernest Nuamah Appiah have all retained their spots in the starting eleven.

Below is Ghana's starting XI:

Danlad Ibrahim (GK) (C)

Aaron Essel

Terry Yegbe

David Oppong Afranie

Edmund Arko-Mensah

Dominic Nsobila

Salim Adams

Hafiz Ibrahim

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku

Ernest Nuamah Appiah

Emmanuel Yeboah