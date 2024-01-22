GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 22 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Ghana could avoid third-best placed finishers drama with Mozambique win

The Black Stars of Ghana desperately need a win to progress to the knockout stages of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast. 

The four-time African champions will face Mozambique on Monday in the final Group B game, with hopes of at least going through as one of the best third-placed teams.

However, Ghana could avoid the drama of depending on results from other fixtures to determine their fate if they finish second in Group B.

This could happen if Cape Verde beats seven-time champions, Egypt, who will be without talismanic forward Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool star has returned to England to treat a hamstring problem.

With Cape Verde's position at the top of the table sealed, the only result that will favour Ghana's automatic qualification quest will be Egypt's defeat.

Ghana were eliminated at the group stage of the last tournament in Cameroon and will hope to avoid that by securing a good win against the Mambas.

Chris Hughton's team heads into the game with a fully fit side after Majeed Ashimeru trained with the squad on Sunday in Bingerville.

