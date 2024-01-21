GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
AFCON 2023: Ghana defender Denis Odoi stresses error-free approach ahead of Mozambique clash

Published on: 21 January 2024
Ghana's defender #3 Denis Odoi heads the ball as he warms up before the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group B football match between Ghana and Cape Verde at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan on January 14, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE / AFP) (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Black Stars defender Denis Odoi has emphasised the critical importance of avoiding mistakes as Ghana prepare for a crucial clash against Mozambique in the ongoing 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Following a disappointing draw against Egypt due to individual errors, Odoi sees these incidents as learning opportunities, urging the team to minimise risks to secure a positive result in their upcoming match.

Ghana, initially in a favorable position to secure their first win in the competition against Egypt, faced setbacks due to defensive errors that led to equalisers.

Odoi recognises the need to learn from these mistakes, stating, "We need to learn from it and try not to make these errors by not taking too much risk."

With both Ghana and Mozambique having a point each and needing a victory to progress to the next round both teams are preparing intensively to achieve the desired result.

The Black Stars aim to avoid a repeat of the previous edition's embarrassment, where they bowed out of the group stage after losing their final group game. The four-time champions are determined to secure a decisive win and advance in the tournament.

