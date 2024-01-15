AFCON 2023: Ghana defender Dennis Odoi calls for massive improvement ahead of Egypt clash

Black Stars defender Dennis Odoi has addressed the pressing need for increased aggression and defensive cohesion from the team following the defeat suffered against Cape Verde in their opening game of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON)

The four-time champions suffered a setback against Cape Verde on Sunday night, with Gary Rodrigues scoring a late winner off the bench.

The performance raised concerns about the team’s commitment and determination, prompting Odoi to highlight specific issues in their pressing dynamics.

“In the first half, the lines were too far apart. They could always find the guy in between the lines,” Odoi observed, emphasizing the necessity for enhanced aggression in the team’s pressing both collectively and farther away from their own goal.

The upcoming challenge against Egypt on Thursday is perceived as a daunting task, with skepticism about the team’s chances to secure a victory. Odoi’s critique sheds light on tactical shortcomings that allowed Cape Verde to exploit spaces between the lines during the first half, calling for a more cohesive and aggressive defensive effort from the entire team.

As Ghana faces mounting expectations and doubts, the focus shifts to how effectively they can implement necessary adjustments in their pressing game.

The defeat against Cape Verde has heightened the pressure on the Black Stars heading into the crucial encounter against Egypt.