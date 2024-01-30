AFCON 2023: Ghana FA apologises for Black Stars’ disappointing campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has officially issued an apology to the nation, taking full responsibility for the disappointing performance of the Black Stars in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

In a statement released after a crucial Executive Council meeting, the GFA acknowledged the frustration and disappointment of Ghanaians as the four-time African champions exited the tournament at the group stage for the second consecutive time.

“The Ghana Football Association extends our sincerest apologies to the good people of Ghana and all stakeholders for the recent disappointing performance of the senior national team, the Black Stars at the Africa Cup of Nations Cote D'Ivoire 2023."

"We understand the disappointment and frustration that such results can bring to our passionate football-loving nation. Our team's performance fell short of the high expectations we all share, and we take full responsibility for the disappointment."

The GFA, while in the process of searching for a new coach following the dismissal of Chris Hughton and his backroom staff, assured Ghanaians that measures are being implemented to prevent a recurrence of such performances in future tournaments.

“Following a meeting of the Executive Council of the Association and Chairmen of the RFAs on Tuesday, January 30, 2024, the GFA wishes to assure all stakeholders that the requisite steps are being taken to address the issues at hand, and a thorough review of the team's strategies, training, compensation, and overall structure is underway."

“We value the unwavering support of our stakeholders, and we commit to working tirelessly with you to ensure a stronger and more competitive team. Your loyalty and passion are the driving forces behind our efforts to rebuild and elevate the standard of Ghanaian football."

“We appreciate your understanding during this challenging time and remain dedicated to restoring the pride and success we all desire for the Ghana Black Stars. Together, we will emerge stronger and more resilient."

“Thank you for your continued support."