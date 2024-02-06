AFCON 2023: Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku to break silence after fiasco

GFA President Kurt Okraku will finally speak out on the Black Stars’ poor performance at AFCON 2023.

After the elimination from the group stage, Okraku has been criticised by Ghanaians with some demanding his resignation.

As a reaction, the GFA has set up an engagement with media dubbed â€˜MEET THE PRESS’ on Wednesday 7th February 2024 at Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi.

In the session, Okraku and other members of GFAâ€˜s Executive Council including General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo will interact with journalists having questions about Black Stars' poor performance in Ivory Coast, where they failed to win a match.

Their campaign began with a defeat against Cape Verde, followed by back-to-back 2-2 draws against Egypt and Mozambique, ultimately sealing their elimination.

The immediate dismissal of coach Chris Hughton did little to assuage public frustration, prompting Okraku to offer critical insights into the campaign, aimed at easing tensions and conveying a positive message of reassurance.

The interactive session serves as an opportunity for Okraku to engage directly with the media and provide clarity on his strategies for elevating the team's performance.