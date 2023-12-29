AFCON 2023: Ghana FA cites need for serenity as reason for initial decision to camp in South Africa

Communications Director of Ghana Football Association (GFA) Henry Asante Twumhas clarified the rationale behind the consistent decision to conduct pre-tournament camps outside the country, emphasising the quest for a serene and distraction-free environment.

This explanation comes in the wake of the recent decision to abandon the initial plan of camping in South Africa for the upcoming 2023 AFCON, with the Black Stars now opting for Kumasi, Ghana.

Initially, the team had planned to camp in South Africa, playing a friendly match against Botswana before returning to West Africa for the AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast. The decision sparked concerns among Ghanaians, questioning the need to camp far away when the tournament is held in a neighbouring country.

However, the FA announced a change in plans, deciding to camp in Kumasi, Ghana, where they will face Namibia, another AFCON side preparing in Ghana.

Explaining the initial decision, Asante Twum emphasised the importance of a serene atmosphere, stating, "The important consideration of all is the serene atmosphere, distraction-free atmosphere. These players always ask for certain things that need to be provided." He highlighted the difficulty of camping in Ghana due to constant distractions, making a distant camp preferable.

Facing Egypt, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in Group B of the tournament, Ghana's Black Stars aim to make a strong bid for the AFCON title, with the tournament set to kick off on January 13 and conclude on February 11, 2023.