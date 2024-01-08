AFCON 2023: Ghana FA confirms Mohammed Kudus' availability for tournament despite injury concerns

Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association, Henry Asante Twum, has provided an update on Mohammed Kudus, stating that the player will rest a bit before joining the Black Stars camp.

Kudus, who has been nursing a slight injury, has yet to join his teammates in training, which commenced on January 3 in Kumasi ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

As reported earlier by GHANASoccernet.com. the West Ham star has touched down in Ghana and is expected to join the team soon before they move to Ivory Coast for the tournament.

Asante Twum confirmed on GTV that the former Ajax star has arrived in Accra.

"Mohammed Kudus is in Accra ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations. According to the Technical Team, he needs rest after picking up a strain. He will join the team before they depart for the AFCON."

Kudus will miss the pre-AFCON friendly against Namibia scheduled for January 8, 2023, to continue his recovery. Despite this, the West Ham United forward is optimistic and eager to join his teammates ahead of the continental showpiece.

Ghana are drawn in Group B for AFCON 2023, where they will face record-winners Egypt, Mozambique, and Cape Verde in the group phase. The tournament is scheduled to kick off on Saturday, January 13, and run through February 11, 2024, as Ghana seek its fifth AFCON title, with the last victory dating back to 1982.