AFCON 2023: Ghana FA Executive Council Member Randy Abbey reacts to  Black Stars' disappointing performance

Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey, has responded to the calamitous performance of the Black Stars at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The national team squandered a two-goal lead, resulting in a draw with Mozambique in the dying minutes of the game, raising concerns about another early exit from the continental tournament.

In an interview on Metro TV, Dr. Randy Abbey, who is also the President of Heart of Lions, acknowledged the widespread disappointment, anger, and frustration among Ghanaians.

The Black Stars' inability to secure a victory in their crucial matches has left the entire nation disheartened.

"There is a lot of disappointment, there is a lot of anger, and there is a lot of frustration. Well, what can we do? We've let everybody down. We need to pick up the pieces, try and do things differently, and try and make amends," Dr. Abbey remarked during the interview.

Expressing his understanding of the emotions of the people, Dr. Abbey highlighted the heavy disappointment and embarrassment felt by the fans. The Black Stars' failure to secure a win in any of their AFCON 2023 matches has intensified the scrutiny on the team and its management.

Ghana drew two of its group stage games and lost another finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.

The draw against Mozambique in the must-win game added to the frustration, raising questions about the team's overall strategy and performance.

As the nation grapples with disappointment, Dr. Randy Abbey emphasized the need to reassess and make necessary changes to prevent a recurrence of such dismal outcomes in future tournaments.