AFCON 2023: Ghana FA implements robust security measures ahead of Black Stars' camping in Kumasi

Ghana Football Association (GFA) has initiated a comprehensive security overhaul, primarily strengthening security protocols at the Black Stars' training camp in Kumasi in anticipation of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Henry Asante Twum, the spokesman for the Ghana FA, revealed that the decision to enhance security measures follows a strategic shift in the team's training location from South Africa to Kumasi.

As part of the ambitious steps taken to ensure the safety and undisturbed focus of the national squad, Asante outlined the collaboration with the police and military forces to implement robust security measures at the training camp.

Originally planned for South Africa, the training camp's relocation prompted a meticulous reevaluation of security arrangements to align with the new setting in Kumasi. The national team is preparing for a friendly match against Namibia, a crucial fixture designed to refine their competitive edge before the main event.

Asante emphasised the proactive measures taken, stating, "The FA is taking steps to beef up security at the hotel. There is an advanced team in Kumasi working on putting things in place. We have spoken to the security apparatus to provide us with top-quality security, and here I am talking about joint police and military so that we will be able to get the atmosphere we are looking for."

The Black Stars are expected to face Namibia in a pre-tournament friendly before setting off to Ivory Coast where they will trade tackles with Egypt, Cape Verde and Mozambique in Group B.

The competitions will be held between January 13 and February 11, 2024.