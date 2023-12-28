AFCON 2023: Ghana FA moves Black Stars training camp to Kumasi

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced a change in plans for the Black Stars' pre-tournament camp ahead of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Instead of camping in South Africa from December 31, 2023, the team will now be based in Kumasi, Ghana, starting from Tuesday, January 2, 2023.

The decision to change the camp's location was made after a review meeting between the Black Stars management and technical team.

The technical team requested a quieter and more secluded training environment, which led to the switch to Kumasi.

As a result of the change in plans, the international friendly match against Botswana, scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2023, in Johannesburg, has been cancelled.

The GFA is currently searching for a replacement opponent for the team as part of their preparations for the tournament, which begins on January 13, 2024.

The training sessions in Kumasi will be closed to the public and media, with the exception of a single session that will be open to the media. A post-match press conference will also be held after the friendly match.

Black Stars will play Mozambique, Cape Verde and Egypt in the group stage of the tournament that will start on January 13, 2024.