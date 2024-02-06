AFCON 2023 - Ghana FA open-door media policy interaction hailed

The Ghana Football Association has been widely commended for its open-door media policy ahead of Thursday's presser in Kumasi.

The federation will meet the media to address issues with regard to Ghana football and the Black Stars after the Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d'Ivoire.

The Black Stars suffered an early AFCON exit following the team's failure to win a game in Group B.

With the FA stepping up efforts to address the team's display in Abidjan, a meeting with the sports media to seek for quick-fix solutions will be held in Kumasi.

Mr Kurt Okraku, a former media practitioner believes the way forward for Ghana football is ensuring the media is up to speed with the association's plans for the most beloved sport in Ghana.

Other issues expected to be discussed will be the Ghana Premier League and the youth national teams.

Under Kurt Okraku, Ghana's representatives at Africa inter-club competitions have reached the group stages, with Medeama playing in the CAF Champions League while Dreams FC are on the verge of qualifying for the quarter-final of the CAF Confederations Cup.

The Ghana U20 team won the Africa U20 championship in 2020 in Mauritania.