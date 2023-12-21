AFCON 2023: Ghana FA prepares Black Stars with key friendly against Botswana on January 8

The Ghanaian national football team, gearing up for the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), is set to engage in preparatory matches ahead of the tournament.

Today's information unveils that one such friendly fixture is slated against Botswana, scheduled for January 8 in South Africa, orchestrated by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to fortify the Black Stars' readiness.

The AFCON spectacle, unfolding in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11, will witness Ghana navigating Group B alongside Cape Verde, Egypt, and Mozambique.

Their inaugural clash, on January 14, will be a formidable encounter against a resolute Cape Verde side.

Chris Hughton has proactively furnished a 55-man provisional squad to the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

The final squad list for next month's tournament is expected to be released on January 3, 2024, a few days before the friendly against the Zebras.

This strategic manoeuvre aims to fine-tune the team's dynamics and strategic cohesion, emphasizing meticulous preparation for the challenges that lie ahead in their quest for the prestigious AFCON title.

The last time Ghana faced Botswana was at the 2012 Africa Cup of Nations when the Black Stars prevailed with a 1-0 victory over the Zebras.