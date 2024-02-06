AFCON 2023: Ghana FA supremo Kurt Okraku to set record straight in Kumasi

In the aftermath of Ghana's underwhelming performance at the AFCON 2023, the spotlight is firmly fixed on Ghana Football Association President Kurt Okraku.

With the Black Stars failing to secure a single victory in the tournament, critics have been quick to point fingers and demand answers.

Amidst this backdrop, Okraku is set to address the media in Kumasi on Wednesday at Lancaster Hotel, providing a much-needed platform for him to address the elephant in the room and chart a course correction for Ghanaian football.

The stakes are high, with emotions still running raw and many questions begging for answers.

However, Okraku's commitment to transparency and accountability is a testament to the GFA's determination to confront the challenges head-on and restore faith in the national team.

The forthcoming interactive session represents a critical juncture for the FA, as it provides an opportunity to demonstrate its commitment to improvement and quell the doubts surrounding the team's future.