AFCON 2023: Ghana FA to hint on next Black Stars coach

The hunt for a new Ghana coach continues following the sacking of Chris Hughton.

The Ghana Football Association will meet the press on Wednesday in Kumasi to address issues with regards to the national team and the sport in general.

Ahead of the meeting, there is great anticipation of who becomes the next gaffer for the national team after over 600 applications were received by the FA.

The FA is expected to open up on the technical leadership of the Black Stars especially with the next international assignment in March.

The GFA has since formed a committee, led by Vice President Mark Addo, to identify and appoint a suitable candidate for the role.

The committee is looking for a coach who is a proven winner, aligned with Ghana's football DNA and possesses a coaching philosophy that resonates with the national team's ethos.

Among the applicants are several high-profile coaches, including former Bayern Munich coach Felix Magath, former West Ham coach Nikola Jurcevic, and former Black Stars assistant coach Maxwell Konadu.

Other notable applicants include former Bibiani Goldstars coach Michael Osei.

The GFA has set a deadline for interested applicants, which has now passed, and the selection process is currently underway.