AFCON 2023: Ghana FA to sack entire Black Stars technical team

The Ghana Football Association is set to sack the entire technical team of the Black Stars following the team's disastrous performance at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Mozambique and now faces another potential group stage exit depending on results from other groups.

The four-time African champions have been poor since coach Chris Hughton and his assistants took over the job following the exit of Otto Addo.

Former Middlesborough midfielder George Boateng and Mas Ud Didi Dramani are all expected to leave their roles with the national team.

The Black Stars have struggled to win games under the Hughton-led technical team and with the 2026 World Cup qualifiers set to resume in March, the FA are taking immediate measures by sacking the entire coaching staff.

Ghana drew two games at the Nations Cup, finishing in third place in Group B, behind Cape Verde and Egypt.