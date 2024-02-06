AFCON 2023: Ghana FA to shed more light on Black Stars disastrous campaign

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has announced plans to provide further insights into the Black Stars' disappointing campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Amidst widespread criticism and calls for accountability following the team's early exit from the tournament, the GFA is set to shed more light on the circumstances surrounding their performance.

The Black Stars' journey at AFCON 2023 was marred by disappointment as they failed to secure a single victory, ultimately crashing out at the group stage.

Their lacklustre performance, which included a defeat against Cape Verde and back-to-back draws against Egypt and Mozambique, left fans disillusioned and prompted swift action from the GFA.

Coach Chris Hughton was promptly relieved of his duties following the team's elimination, but questions and concerns lingered regarding the overall management and preparation of the squad.

In response to mounting pressure and demands for transparency, the GFA has scheduled an engagement session with the media dubbed 'MEET THE PRESS.'

This session, slated to take place on Wednesday, February 7th, 2024, at the Lancaster Hotel in Kumasi, aims to provide stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of the factors contributing to the Black Stars' disastrous campaign.

GFA President Kurt Okraku, alongside members of the Executive Council and General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, will participate in the interactive session, addressing queries and offering insights into the team's performance and future strategies.

The event presents an opportunity for Okraku and other GFA officials to directly engage with journalists, addressing concerns, outlining corrective measures, and reaffirming their commitment to restoring the Black Stars' competitiveness on the continental stage.