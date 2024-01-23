GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 23 January 2024
AFCON 2023: Ghana fans blast 'worst ever football disaster'

Ghana's disappointing campaign in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) has left fans in a state of frustration and disappointment, with widespread criticism directed at all stakeholders involved.

The Black Stars, with a straightforward task of defeating Mozambique to secure a spot in the round of 16, faltered in a lackluster performance that proved costly in the dying moments of the game.

In a distressing recurrence of events, Ghana surrendered a two-goal lead against Mozambique, settling for a 2-2 draw and concluding the group stage in third place with two points. This echoes the 2021 AFCON, where Ghana suffered a surprising 3-2 defeat to debutants Comoros, leading to an early elimination.

The fanbase is expressing deep disappointment, and there are resounding calls for significant changes within the team. The sentiments reflect the collective frustration of supporters who perceive this as the 'worst-ever football disaster' for the national team.

As the dust settles on Ghana's AFCON 2023 journey, fans are vocalizing their discontent and urging comprehensive adjustments to prevent a recurrence of such disappointing outcomes in future tournaments.

The critical game saw Ghana take the lead in the 15th minute, with Jordan Ayew converting a penalty following a foul on Joseph Paintsil. The Crystal Palace man extended the lead with another spot-kick after Mohammed Kudus' strike hit the arm of a Mozambique defender.

Andre Ayew, who came off the bench, unfortunately, handed a lifeline to the opponents when a ball struck his hand, resulting in a penalty for the Mambas, which they expertly converted to halve the deficit.

As Ghana hoped to preserve the slim margin, a costly mistake from goalkeeper Richard Ofori, who conceded an avoidable corner kick, led to the Black Stars being punished dearly as they conceded from the corner kick to settle for the unwanted draw.

The aftermath of the game saw many fans criticizing players, the technical team, Ghana Football Association officials, and the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

 

 

