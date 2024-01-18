AFCON 2023: Ghana football in emergency need for hope and revival as Black Stars take on Egypt tonight

Ghana's Black Stars are in dire need of a revival as they take on Egypt in their second Group A match at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tonight.

The team has been struggling in recent years, and their poor performance in the tournament so far has left fans worried and frustrated.

The Black Stars have not won a single AFCON group game since they beat Guinea-Bissau in 2019, and their opening match loss to Cape Verde has piled on the pressure. With Egypt looming large, Ghana needs a win to keep their hopes alive and avoid another early exit from the competition.

Coach Chris Hughton has faced criticism for his selection, substitutions, and tactics, and many fans are questioning whether he has what it takes to lead the team to success. However, Hughton remains optimistic, insisting that his team has what it takes to beat Egypt and progress to the knockout stages.

"When we lose, it is very difficult. After a bad performance or a bad result, I am the leader who has to be able to concentrate on the next game. What’s important is that you put it in the past," Hughton said in a pre-match press conference.

"We look forward to a very competitive game we have tomorrow [against Egypt]," he added.

Despite Hughton's assurances, the task ahead is daunting. Egypt is a strong side, with a rich history of success in the AFCON. They may have drawn their opening match against Mozambique, but they have consistently performed well against Ghana in recent years, winning three out of their last four meetings.

Ghana's players are aware of the challenge they face, but they remain confident that they can pull off a victory.

"We didn't concentrate for 90 minutes in our first game, and that's what cost us," striker Jordan Ayew acknowledged.

"But we've learned from our mistakes and we're now fully focused on the task at hand. We need to stay aggressive and play to our strengths. I have faith in my teammates and the coaching staff, and I'm confident that we'll have a positive result tomorrow."

The stakes are high, and the pressure is mounting. Can Ghana's Black Stars rise to the occasion and deliver a much-needed victory, or will Egypt continue their dominance? Fans will have to wait until tonight to find out. Kickoff is at 8 PM local time.