AFCON 2023: Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori blames teammates after Cape Verde defeat 

Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori expressed his dissatisfaction with his team's performance, particularly in the build-up to Cape Verde's opening goal.

According to Ofori, his teammates failed to provide adequate support during a pivotal moment in the game.

"The ball was bouncing in front of me and also far away from me, so I needed to punch it wide, and unfortunately, my players were not there to block," Ofori explained.

Despite the setback, Ofori remains optimistic about Ghana's chances in the tournament. "It happens in a game, and we need to focus and concentrate on the second game. That's the most important thing," he said.

Ghana's loss to Cape Verde marked their third consecutive Africa Cup of Nations tournament without a win in their opening match. To revitalize their campaign, they must now overcome seven-time champions Egypt in their upcoming match.

Defensive lapses proved costly for Ghana in their match against Cape Verde. They allowed an early goal after 17 minutes when Jamiro Monteiro capitalized on a rebound off a parried long shot.

Although they managed to equalise through Alexander Djiku's header from a corner kick, comedic defending led to Cape Verde scoring a late winner via Garry Rodrigues.

The stakes are high for Ghana's match against Egypt, as another loss could result in an early exit from the tournament, similar to their performance in the previous edition in Cameroon.