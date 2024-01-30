AFCON 2023: Ghana goalkeeper Richard Ofori finally apologises

Black Stars goalkeeper Richard Ofori has apologised to Ghanaians for the team's disappointing performance at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cote d'Ivoire.

The team failed to advance beyond the group stage, drawing two matches and losing one. Ofori wasn't inspiring with poor decision-making in the final game against Mozambique proving costly as Ghana crashed out in the first round for the second straight time.

In a statement posted on his social media account, Ofori expressed regret for the team's poor showing and thanked Ghanaians for their unwavering support. He assured them that the team would learn from their mistakes and work towards achieving a better outcome in the future.

"To the wonderful people of Ghana, I humbly extend my heartfelt apologies for our team's performance at AFCON. As a collective, we fell short. We gave our all in previous games, and it pains me that we couldn't achieve the desired result in the end," Ofori wrote.

"I want to express our gratitude for your unwavering support and reassure you that we love God and are committed to learning from this experience. We promise to work harder, address our mistakes, and strive for a better outcome in the future. Your understanding means the world to us," he added.

Ofori's apology follows similar statements by other members of the Black Stars squad, including Alexander Djiku, Ernest Nuamah, Mohammed Kudus, Majeed Ashimeru, Mohammed Salisu, Osman Bukari, and Joseph Paintsil.

Black Stars' early exit from AFCON has led to a major shake-up in the team's management, with a committee being formed to search for a new coach to replace Chris Hughton, who recently stepped down from his position. The committee is tasked with identifying and appointing a qualified coach who can lead the team to success in future competitions.

Ghana's failure to advance beyond the group stage at AFCON has sparked widespread criticism and frustration among fans, who are eager to see the team return to its glory days. However, Ofori's apology and the commitment of the players to improve their performance may help to ease tensions and restore confidence in the team.