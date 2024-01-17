AFCON 2023: Ghana haven't been disqualified yet - Jordan Ayew fires back at Nigerian journalist 

The press conference leading up to Ghana's crucial Thursday match against Egypt witnessed a standout moment when striker Jordan Ayew responded assertively to a probing question from a Nigerian journalist regarding the perceived vulnerability of the current generation of Ghanaian players.

The journalist inquired, "If by adventure you fail to win tomorrow and crash out of the group again, will you consider your generation of players as having failed Ghana?"

Ayew's swift retort showcased his confidence and determination, "Are we disqualified yet? Are we? Wait, If we are disqualified then you can speak." This response underscored Ayew's unwillingness to entertain premature judgments and emphasized the team's focus on the imminent challenges.

Ghana's recent struggles in international tournaments, failing to progress in the previous edition and facing a similar predicament in the current competition in Ivory Coast, intensified the scrutiny on the Black Stars. Ayew candidly acknowledged the demanding situation, recognizing the imperative of securing a victory against Egypt to avoid a first-round exit, reminiscent of their experience in the 2021 tournament in Cameroon.

Expressing the team's preparedness for the impending battle, Ayew remarked, “Tomorrow is going to be a tough game. The boys are ready. We’ve put ourselves in this situation, and we need to come out of this." He accentuated the unpredictable nature of football, emphasizing the team's commitment to fighting and representing Ghana with an improved collective performance.

Reflecting on the lapse in concentration during their opening game against Cape Verde, which led to an unexpected 2-1 defeat, Ayew admitted, "The first game we didn't concentrate [for] 90+ minutes, and that's what cost us the game." He stressed the significance of regaining focus and aggression, expressing unwavering confidence in both the players and the coaching staff.

Thursday's match promises to be an exciting encounter, with Egypt, the tournament's record winners, facing off against Ghana. Both teams are eager for a victory, especially after their recent struggles. Egypt drew 1-1 against Mozambique in their opening match, while Ghana lost 2-1 to Cape Verde.

Despite their impressive track records in the competition, both teams find themselves in a difficult position, needing a win on Thursday to stay alive in the tournament.

The unexpected defeat to Cape Verde has raised questions about Ghana's talented side, while Egypt's unimpressive display against Mozambique in the second half has prompted speculation about whether they can live up to their high expectations.

It's worth noting that this will be the fifth time these two powerhouses have met in the AFCON. They have previously played three group games, with each team winning one and drawing the other, as well as a final in 2010, which Egypt won 1-0.